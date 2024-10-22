Companies
Go First’s foreign funding push to test India’s insolvency framework
Krishna Yadav 5 min read 22 Oct 2024, 03:52 PM IST
Summary
- Grounded airline Go First has sought foreign litigation finance to battle Pratt & Whitney, testing the limits of India’s insolvency code and offering creditors a last shot at recovery.
Go First, the grounded airline entangled in bankruptcy proceedings, is seeking permission for a foreign funding lifeline to pursue a high-stakes arbitration case against Pratt & Whitney. If granted, the move would mark an unprecedented shift in India’s Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), potentially reshaping how distressed companies fund litigation.
