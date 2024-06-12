Go First bankruptcy: NCLT grants final 60-day extension on moratorium
This follows a previous extension that expired on 3 June, marking the second time an extension has been granted beyond the prescribed 330 days under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
Go First, established in 2005, filed for insolvency on 2 May 2023, citing financial distress
NEW DELHI:The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday granted a final 60-day extension to the bankrupt Go First airline to complete its corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP).