Go First bankruptcy: Rival airlines Air India, IndiGo increase flights frequencies1 min read . Updated: 15 May 2023, 08:40 AM IST
Air India, Vistara and IndiGo have increased the flight frequencies on several busy routes to fill the vacuum left by Go First
With prolonged cancellation of flights by cash-strapped Go First, other Indian airlines are seizing the opportunity by adding new flights. Domestic carriers Air India and IndiGo have increased the flight frequencies on several busy routes to fill the vacuum left by Go First.
