Go First files SC caveats against 4 lessors1 min read . Updated: 23 May 2023, 10:28 PM IST
By filing caveats, the board is trying to ensure the airline gets a prior notice before legal action is initiated against it.
NEW DELHI : The suspended board of Go First has taken proactive measures by filing caveats in the Supreme Court against four aircraft leasing companies, which are seeking to deregister their aircraft from the airline’s fleet in order to repossess them.
