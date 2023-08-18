comScore
Go First announced a fresh tranche of flight cancellations on Friday as it undergoes the corporate insolvency resolution process. The airline cited 'operational reasons' to scrap all flights till August 21. While the latest update made no mention of refunds the company had previously indicated that a ‘full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment’. The cash-strapped carrier has been grounded since it filed for insolvency at the beginning of May.

