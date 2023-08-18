Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  Go First cancellations continue, airline scraps flights till August 21
BREAKING NEWS

Go First cancellations continue, airline scraps flights till August 21

1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 07:29 PM IST Anwesha Mitra

GoFirst cancels flights till August 21 due to operational reasons amidst insolvency process.

Go First airline aircrafts, formerly known as GoAir stand parked at the apron of the Mumbai airport,

Go First announced a fresh tranche of flight cancellations on Friday as it undergoes the corporate insolvency resolution process. The airline cited 'operational reasons' to scrap all flights till August 21. While the latest update made no mention of refunds the company had previously indicated that a ‘full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment’. The cash-strapped carrier has been grounded since it filed for insolvency at the beginning of May.

More to come…

Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 07:29 PM IST
