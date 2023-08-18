Go First cancellations continue, airline scraps flights till August 21

BREAKING NEWS
Go First cancellations continue, airline scraps flights till August 211 min read 18 Aug 2023, 07:29 PM IST
GoFirst cancels flights till August 21 due to operational reasons amidst insolvency process.
Go First announced a fresh tranche of flight cancellations on Friday as it undergoes the corporate insolvency resolution process. The airline cited 'operational reasons' to scrap all flights till August 21. While the latest update made no mention of refunds the company had previously indicated that a ‘full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment’. The cash-strapped carrier has been grounded since it filed for insolvency at the beginning of May.
More to come…