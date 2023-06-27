Go First cancellations continue, flights now scrapped till June 30 due to ‘operational reasons’1 min read 27 Jun 2023, 06:12 PM IST
Cash-strapped airline have been grounded since 3 May and flights had previously been cancelled till 28 June.
GoFirst announced a fresh tranche of flight cancellations on Tuesday as it remains embroiled in insolvency proceedings. Flights have now been cancelled till June 30 due to operational reasons. The company however assured that it would be able to resume bookings shortly.
