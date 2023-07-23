Cash strapped domestic airline company Go First has announced that their flights remain cancelled till 25 July. "We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 25th July 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations." the airlines said in their official statement.

Go First also assured that they will be able to resume booking shortly. “As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly" the statement read.

The Mumbai-based carrier Go First, which stopped flying on 3 May, is undergoing an insolvency resolution process, and it has cancelled all its flights till 25 July.

Go Airlines (India) Ltd has received claims worth 240 billion rupees from operational and financial creditors so far as part of the carrier's ongoing insolvency, Reuters reported.

Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday said it has approved Go First's plan to restart operations with 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights with a host of conditions, including the availability of required interim funding.

It may be mentioned that the airline’s resolution professional in late June submitted a plan to resume operations with 26 aircraft, including four in reserve, and 160 flights per day.

However, after a special audit of the airline’s facilities in New Delhi and Mumbai earlier this month and additional information sought by the DGCA, Go First revised its resumption plan, thereby reducing both the fleet and daily flights substantially.

The airline will be allowed to start bookings for its flight only after the DGCA approves its flight schedule as per the communication.

The airline's Resolution Professional (RP) submitted the resumption plan to DGCA on June 28, and subsequently, the regulator conducted a special audit of the carrier's facilities in Mumbai and Delhi.

On July 10, Go First Resolution Professional invited Expressions of Interest (EOI) from the prospective buyers for the airline to expedite the sale process.

The deadline for submitting EoIs is August 9, and the final list of prospective resolution applicants will be declared on August 19, according to a public notice.

