Go First on Sunday announced the cancellation of flights until July 25 due to operational reasons. The aviation company made the announcement on its official Twitter handle in which it stated that it has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations.

“We regret to inform you that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 25th July 2023 have been canceled. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations," Go First said. “As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly. We thank you for your patience," it further tweeted.

In May this year, the low-cost airline Go First (originally GoAir) filed for the initiation of insolvency proceedings. The company had been struggling with engine troubles for some time, which had led to the grounding of a large number of its aircraft.

On May 2, Go First canceled its flights and filed for voluntary bankruptcy before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), alleging delays on the part of a US-based engine maker, Pratt & Whitney, for its inability to promptly meet obligations -- leading to the grounding of a portion of its fleet.

On May 10, National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) imposed a moratorium and appointed an Interim Resolution Professional (IRP). Then on June 9, the Committee of Creditors (CoC) appointed Shailendra Ajmera as the Resolution Professional (RP) for Go First, which was approved by NCLT later on.

The airline has approximately 4,200 employees, and it reported total revenue from operations at ₹4,183 crore in the financial year 2021-22. There were reports that the grounding of the Go First flights had put pressure on airfares, particularly on select routes where it had a footprint.

