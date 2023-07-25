Go First conducts test flight in Mumbai

New Delhi: In a respite of sorts, beleaguered airline Go First on Tuesday conducted a test flight in Mumbai after being suspended since filing for bankruptcy in May.
The airline conducted a test flight via VT-WGD Airbus A320neo aircraft at the Mumbai airport, an official aware of the development said.
Last week, civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation granted conditional approval for Go First to resume flights with 15 aircraft, or 114 daily flights.
The low-fare airline may resume scheduled flight operations on the availability of interim funding and the approval of flight schedule by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the regulator said in a statement.
In the latest order on its resumption, the regulator has directed the airline to ensure compliance with all applicable regulatory requirements, implement continued airworthiness of the aircraft engaged in operations, and subject every aircraft to a satisfactory handling flight before deployment for flight operations.
The acceptance of the revised resumption plan of the airline to restart flights with 15 aircraft is subject to the outcome of the writ petitions or applications pending before the Delhi high court and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), the regulator said.
“The sale of tickets shall be commenced only after the approval of the flight schedule by DGCA. The resolution professional shall submit information as sought by DGCA from time to time," the order stated.
DGCA conducted a special audit of the airline during 4-6 July to assess safety-related aspects of the airline and check compliance of Go First with the requirements to hold an air operator certificate. Under the audit, DGCA also undertook a physical verification of the arrangements made by the airline for the resumption of flights.
