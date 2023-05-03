Go First counters at Delhi Airport go deserted after the airline grounds flights amid bankruptcy | Watch3 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 10:50 AM IST
Go First has cancelled flight operations for the next three days (May 3, 4, and 5) over mounting losses
Go First airline counters at Delhi Airport turned deserted as the beleaguered airline on 2 May filed for bankruptcy at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Besides, Go First has also cancelled flight operations for the next three days ( May 3, 4, and 5) over mounting losses.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×