A Go First official said the airline is facing a financial crunch due to the non-supply of engines by US-based jet engines manufacturer Pratt and Whitney (P&W) that has forced the grounding of more than 50 planes. The debt-laden airline said also said that Pratt refused to comply with an award issued by an emergency arbitrator to provide the carrier with at least 10 usable engines by 27 April, and an additional 10 a month until December 2023.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}