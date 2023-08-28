Go First credits full June salary for employees ahead of Raksha Bandhan, Ganesh Chaturthi: Report1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 10:44 PM IST
The development comes as Go First has decided to extend flight cancellations till 31 August
Debt-ridden Go First airline on Monday announced a big relief for its employees ahead of festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi and Raksha Bandhan. The airline has decided to credit the full June salary to all the employees, as per a report by CNBC-TV18 which cited sources. The decision comes as the financially constrained airline secured urgent funding of ₹100 crore from lenders to meet some immediate expenses.