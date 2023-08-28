Debt-ridden Go First airline on Monday announced a big relief for its employees ahead of festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi and Raksha Bandhan. The airline has decided to credit the full June salary to all the employees, as per a report by CNBC-TV18 which cited sources. The decision comes as the financially constrained airline secured urgent funding of ₹100 crore from lenders to meet some immediate expenses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report added that Go First plans to use the ₹100 crore funding to pay parking and airport costs, employees' salaries, insurance premiums, aircraft maintenance, repair, and statutory dues.

The development comes as Go First has decided to extend flight cancellations till 31 August. "Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until August 31 2023 are cancelled. We apologize for the inconvenience caused and request customers to visit https://shorturl.at/jlrEZ for more information. For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us," the airline announced on X (formerly Twitter). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The airline added that with resolution and revival of operations, it plans to resume flight operations soon. "As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly," the airline stated.

On 2 May, Go First initiated a voluntary bankruptcy process with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and canceled all its flights. The airline blamed Pratt and Whitney, a US-based engine manufacturer, for meeting their responsibilities and delivering the engines on time.

Fan blades ‘completely missing’ Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has allowed the grounded airline to resume flight operations on the availability of interim funding and approval of flight schedules by the regulator. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}