Go First crisis: Delhi HC tells DGCA to process applications moved by lessors to de-register their aircrafts
Delhi High Court directs DGCA to process applications moved by various lessors to de-register their aircrafts on lease with the crisis-hit airline Go First.
In a significant setback to bankrupt airline Go First, the Delhi High Court has ordered the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to deregister all 54 lessor aircraft leased by the airline. The High Court directed the DGCA to process the lessors' applications for deregistration within five working days. Additionally, the DGCA and the Airport Authority of India (AAI) have been instructed to assist the lessors in accessing the airports for the purpose of exporting the aircraft.