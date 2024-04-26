Delhi High Court directs DGCA to process applications moved by various lessors to de-register their aircrafts on lease with the crisis-hit airline Go First.

In a significant setback to bankrupt airline Go First, the Delhi High Court has ordered the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to deregister all 54 lessor aircraft leased by the airline. The High Court directed the DGCA to process the lessors' applications for deregistration within five working days. Additionally, the DGCA and the Airport Authority of India (AAI) have been instructed to assist the lessors in accessing the airports for the purpose of exporting the aircraft. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The DGCA has been asked to provide all assistance in export, including certificates for export and other records and documents related to airworthiness. The Delhi High Court also restrained Go First RP and any officials from accessing the aircraft and flying them. The court handed the maintenance work of the aircraft back to the lessors.

Formerly backed by the Wadia Group, Go First filed for insolvency on May 2, 2023, and suspended flights the following day, citing issues with engines supplied by Pratt & Whitney as the cause. The airline's insolvency was attributed to financial difficulties stemming from the faulty engines. The National Company Law Tribunal accepted Go First's insolvency plea on May 10, leading to the suspension of the airline's board and the commencement of the moratorium period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amid concerns that the moratorium would prevent lessors from repossessing their aircraft, the lessors - including Pembroke Aircraft Leasing 11 Ltd, SMBC Aviation Capital Ltd, Accipiter Investments Aircraft 2 Ltd, EOS Aviation 12 (Ireland) Ltd, SFV Aircraft Holdings IRE 9 DAC Ltd, ACG Aircraft Leasing Ireland Ltd, and DAE SY 22 13 Ireland Designated Activity Company - approached the High Court on May 26, seeking deregistration of their planes by the DGCA to facilitate their retrieval from the airline.

In total, the airline's liabilities to all creditors stand at ₹114.63 billion, including dues to banks, financial institutions, vendors, and aircraft lessors.

