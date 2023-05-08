Go First crisis: Lessors seek deregistration of 36 planes2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 10:00 PM IST
The DGCA has directed Go First to immediately stop bookings and sale of tickets till further orders
Lessors Monday urged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to deregister 13 more Go First aircraft to secure their assets. Earlier, on Thursday they has applied for deregistration of 23 planes of the cash-strapped Indian airline before the insolvency process begins.The lessors have so far sought the deregistration of 36 planes of Go First.
