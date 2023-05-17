Go First crisis: What is Cape Town Convention? Why India's aviation sector needs it | Explainer4 min read . Updated: 17 May 2023, 12:20 PM IST
Go First crisis: All you need to know about the CTC treaty that can prevent impending aviation crisis caused mainly because of differences between aircraft lessors and domestic airlines.
Amid the Go First crisis, the global aviation leasing watchdog has put India on a watchlist with a negative outlook following the NCLT order restricting the Wadia Group's bankrupt airline's lessors from repossessing planes as the insolvency process is underway.
