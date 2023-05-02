Go First declares bankruptcy: How does this impact other airlines?

Low-cost carrier Go First is on a troubled runaway! The question in the limelight is whether this airline will be able to use its wings to fly again. The airline will not carry any flights across India and outside from May 3rd to 5th but looks like this could be extended for many more days to come. That's because Go First has also opted for voluntary insolvency as it does not have sufficient cash to keep the fuel running in its engine. In such a scenario, other airliners are likely to benefit! But what about air passengers then?

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}