Go First establishes company with former employees to liaison with lessors amid resolution process
Go First has established SP Mumbai Aviation, led by former finance department employee Sachin Naik, to collate records/documents, the resolution professional said
Bankrupt airline Go First, facing legal actions from aircraft lessors due to non-disclosure of plane documents, has initiated a collaborative effort with its former staff to engage with the leasing companies, as per an Economic Times report.
