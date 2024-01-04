Bankrupt airline Go First, facing legal actions from aircraft lessors due to non-disclosure of plane documents, has initiated a collaborative effort with its former staff to engage with the leasing companies, as per an Economic Times report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The beleaguered airline has established SP Mumbai Aviation, spearheaded by Sachin Naik, a former employee from the company's finance department.

Also Read: Go First Says Lessors Tactically Using Different Forums Against Airline {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a letter by Go First's resolution professional, the company has been formed "by certain Go First" employees for the "collation of aircraft records/documents". The letter further suggested that Go First, via Naik, could facilitate engagements with Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul firms (MROs) for necessary aircraft maintenance, based on identified needs documented in the records.

Some Concerns While most lessors have agreed to the new development, a lawyer representing one of the lessors, however, raised concerns when speaking to the paper.

Also Read | Go First Insolvency: Carrier faces bleak future as lenders assess fund infusion plans {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This is a weird move which has come as a reaction to the contempt petition. It's also because Go First has no manpower to maintain the aircraft. Most lessors have agreed to this "tripartite arrangement" because we have to protect our aircraft. Under IBC norms, the resolution professional is responsible for the upkeep of the assets, including aircraft. But Go First has no money or people. So the lessors will bear the costs of maintenance. At least then the aircraft will not go to decay," the lawyer said.

Naik, SP Mumbai Aviation, Go First parent Wadia Group, and the resolution professional did not respond to queries, as per the report.

Also Read: SpiceJet expresses interest in buying bankrupt Go First {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Challenges Amid Legal Battles Go First faces challenges from dissatisfied lessors amid its pursuit of an investor bid within India's bankruptcy court. Additionally, it contends with a legal dispute against engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney, holding it responsible for financial woes.

Notably, DAE (SY22) 13 Ireland Designated Activity Company, part of DAE Capital, filed a contempt petition in the Delhi High Court, accusing the resolution professional of non-compliance with court orders. This legal tussle arises from the airline's default on lease payments before entering bankruptcy.

Go First attributes its predicament to engine issues supplied by Pratt & Whitney, resulting in fleet grounding and substantial financial losses. Conversely, lessors cite non-payment of rentals as a key concern.

Investor Interest but No Substantial Bids While three entities displayed interest in acquiring Go First, including Sky One, Safrik Investments, and rival SpiceJet, none have yet submitted viable bids.

The airline, admitted to corporate insolvency resolution last year, faces financial challenges, legal disputes, and the critical task of addressing lessors' concerns amidst ongoing bankruptcy proceedings.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!