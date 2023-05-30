The cash-strapped airlines Go First on Tuesday said that extended its flight cancellation until 4 June, 2023, due to 'operational reasons'. It had earlier announced the suspension of flight operations until May 30, pushing it now by five more days.

In an announcement issued online, the airline said all Go First flights scheduled till June 4, 2023, have been cancelled. Go First said that full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly.

The airline has already stopped issuing tickets and temporarily ceased operations on May 3.

"As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly," Go First said.

Senior executives of crisis-hit Go First, which is undergoing insolvency resolution process, on Monday discussed its revival plans with officials of aviation regulator DGCA, reported PTI.

The meeting, held in the national capital, came against the backdrop of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), last week, asking the grounded airline to submit its revival plan within 30 days.

The budget carrier, filed a petition for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings on May 2, citing its inability to carry out operations due to the non-delivery of engines by the US engine maker Pratt & Whitney.

The plea of the airline, which has not flown since May 3, was admitted by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on May 10.