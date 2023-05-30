Go First extends all flight cancellations till June 4, says due to ‘operational reasons’1 min read 30 May 2023, 01:25 PM IST
Go First said that full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly.
The cash-strapped airlines Go First on Tuesday said that extended its flight cancellation until 4 June, 2023, due to 'operational reasons'. It had earlier announced the suspension of flight operations until May 30, pushing it now by five more days.
