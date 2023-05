NEW DELHI : Go First has cancelled all flights until 26 May, the airline said in a statement.

The airline had temporarily suspended flights with effect from 3 May owing to unviable flight operations due to financial losses as a result of persistent engine issues.

"Go First flights scheduled till 26 May 2023 have been cancelled. A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment," the airline said.

While it was expected that the airline may resume some flight operations from 24 May in an attempt to maintain its air operator certificate, the Wadia Group-backed carrier is yet to approach the civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation with an interim flight schedule, a person aware of the development said.

On 8 May, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation issued a show cause notice to Go First, asking the low-fare airline to explain the reasons behind its inability to run operations within 15 days. The aviation regulator also suspended the airline from accepting new bookings and halted the sale of tickets.

A decision on the continuation of Go First’s air operator certificate (AOC) will be taken on the basis of the response submitted by them.

The validity of an AOC or flying permit to an airline is conditional to an airline company operating flights with a minimum of five aircraft in its fleet. While Go First still has the requisite number of aircraft in its fleet, the Wadia Group airline suspended operations after voluntarily filing insolvency proceedings in the NCLT on 2 May.

In its NCLT petition, the airline blamed engine maker Pratt & Whitney for unserviceable engines, resulting in a 30-50% grounded fleet since 2020, causing losses to the tune of ₹10,800 crore on account of revenue loss and additional expenses.

While the NCLT order dated 10 May admitted Go First's plea, triggering immediate moratorium on the aircraft, the lessors have approached National Company Law Appellate Tribunal against the NCLT order as the de-registration of their aircraft is stuck due to the moratorium.

So far, the employees at the airline await any clarity on further course of action with regard to payment of pending salaries and a large number of staff are looking out for opportunities. This is visible in the latest recruitment drive by Air India Express which has seen participation of approximately 300 pilots.