Go First extends flight cancellations till 9 June due to operational reasons

Go First extends flight cancellations till 9 June due to operational reasons1 min read 06 Jun 2023, 06:00 PM IST
A senior DGCA official earlier said that Go First has submitted their response to a show cause notice, issued on May 8, wherein they have requested that they may be allowed to use the moratorium period to prepare a comprehensive restructuring plan for restarting operations
Crisis-hit Go First Airlines on Tuesday informed that its scheduled flight operations will remain cancelled till June 9, adding that a full refund will be issued to the passengers.
