Go First extends flight cancellations till 9 June due to operational reasons

Crisis-hit Go First Airlines on Tuesday informed that its scheduled flight operations will remain cancelled till June 9, adding that a full refund will be issued to the passengers.

"We regret to inform you that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till June 9, 2023, have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations. A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly. We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can," the official statement said.

Meanwhile, Insolvency tribunal NCLT on Monday directed the interim resolution professional of crisis-hit Go First to file a reply within one week over petitions filed by three lessors seeking possession of their aircraft and engines from the Wadia group firm.

The three lessors, which approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), are BOC Aviation (Ireland), Jackson Square Aviation Ireland and Engine Lease Finance BV.

A two-member NCLT bench has directed the IRP (interim resolution professional) to file a reply within one week and a rejoinder, if any, by the lessors.

It had directed to list the matter on June 15 for the next date of hearing.

Jackson Square Aviation Ireland has leased around 8 aircraft while Engine Lease Finance BV leased four engines to Go First.

The lessors had moved to the NCLT after the appellate tribunal NCLAT had last month directed them to approach the insolvency tribunal over issues regarding the moratorium on their planes.

*With agency inputs