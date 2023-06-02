Go First extends flight cancellations till June 7, due to operational reasons

Go First extends flight cancellations till June 7, due to operational reasons1 min read 02 Jun 2023, 09:54 PM IST
In an announcement issued online, the airline said all Go First flights scheduled till 7 June, 2023, have been cancelled. Go First said that full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly.
The cash-strapped airlines Go First on Friday said that extended its flight cancellation until 7 June, 2023, due to 'operational reasons'. It had earlier announced the suspension of flight operations until June 4, pushing it now by three more days.
