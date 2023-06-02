Home/ Companies / News/  Go First extends flight cancellations till June 7, due to operational reasons
Go First extends flight cancellations till June 7, due to operational reasons

 1 min read Livemint 02 Jun 2023, 09:54 PM IST

In an announcement issued online, the airline said all Go First flights scheduled till 7 June, 2023, have been cancelled. Go First said that full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly.

The tail fins of Go First airline, formerly known as GoAir, passenger aircrafts are seen parked on the tarmac at the airport in New Delhi, India (REUTERS)Premium
The tail fins of Go First airline, formerly known as GoAir, passenger aircrafts are seen parked on the tarmac at the airport in New Delhi, India (REUTERS)

The cash-strapped airlines Go First on Friday said that extended its flight cancellation until 7 June, 2023, due to 'operational reasons'. It had earlier announced the suspension of flight operations until June 4, pushing it now by three more days.

The airline has already stopped issuing tickets and temporarily ceased operations on May 3.

"As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly," Go First said.

The cash-strapped domestic airline company Go First has submitted their six-month revival plan to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), according to reports. The interim resolution professional (IRP) has submitted the plan to the airline regulator, according to a report published on 2 June.

Go First plans to resume operations with its fleet of 26 operational aircraft and 400 pilots, according to a report on Financial Express.

It further stated that Go First planned to resume operations on the Pune, Bagdogra, and Goa routes. In its resumption plan to DGCA, Go First has also offered to deploy two aircraft to start Delhi-Srinagar and Delhi-Leh chartered flights immediately.

Go First has cancelled all flights since May 3 and moved a plea with the NCLT to begin voluntary insolvency proceedings.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has appointed an Interim Resolution Professional (IRP), tasked with managing the crisis-hit Go First. On 10 May, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had admitted the airline’s voluntary insolvency resolution petition and appointed Abhilash Lal as the IRP to manage the carrier.

Updated: 02 Jun 2023, 09:54 PM IST
