Breaking News
Go First extends flights cancellation till 30 July due to 'operational reasons'1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 12:15 PM IST
Bankrupt airline Go First has cancelled all flights till July 30 due to 'operational reasons'
Cash-strapped Go First airline on Saturday informed that it has cancelled all flights till 30 July due to "operation reasons".
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.More Less
Updated: 29 Jul 2023, 12:15 PM IST
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message