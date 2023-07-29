Go First extends flights cancellation till 30 July due to 'operational reasons'

Informing air passengers on Twitter about the flight cancellation, the airline wrote, "We regret to inform you that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 30th July 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations. We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can. As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly".