Home/ Companies / News/  Go First extends flights cancellation till 30 July due to 'operational reasons'
BREAKING NEWS

Go First extends flights cancellation till 30 July due to 'operational reasons'

1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 12:15 PM IST Livemint

  • Bankrupt airline Go First has cancelled all flights till July 30 due to 'operational reasons'

Mint Image

Cash-strapped Go First airline on Saturday informed that it has cancelled all flights till 30 July due to "operation reasons".

Informing air passengers on Twitter about the flight cancellation, the airline wrote, "We regret to inform you that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 30th July 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations. We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can. As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly".

Updated: 29 Jul 2023, 12:15 PM IST
