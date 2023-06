Go First on Tuesday extended its flight cancellation, yet again. This time the cancellation due to ‘operational reasons’ have been extended till 16 June.

The crisis-hit airline Go First, which is undergoing voluntary insolvency resolution process, took to Twitter to announce the latest extension in cancelling their flights.

"We regret to inform you that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till June 16, 2023, have been cancelled. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations," Go First said in a tweet.

"We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can," they said in a letter.

They further said, “A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly."

Earlier on 8 June, Go First announced that its scheduled flight operations will remain cancelled till 12 June.

Meanwhile, lenders of Go First have set up the Committee of Creditors (CoC) and a new resolution professional will be appointed, news agency PTI reported.

Earlier this month, the airline submitted a revival plan to the DGCA under which it has proposed to resume operations with a fleet of 26 aircraft -- 22 for active operations and 4 in reserve -- and 152 daily flights.

Cash-strapped Go First stopped flying from May 3 and now, with the CoC in place, the process for revival of the grounded airline is likely to gain speed.

Civil aviation regulator DGCA had advised the airline to submit a comprehensive restructuring or revival plan, within a period of 30 days. The revival plan once submitted by Go First shall be reviewed by the regulator for further appropriate action in the matter.

Go First's plea for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings was admitted by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on May 10.