Go First flight takes U-turn to Mumbai after facing technical snag

Go First flight takes U-turn to Mumbai after facing technical snag1 min read . 05:55 AM IST
A Go First flight from Mumbai, was returned to its arrival destination after facing a technical snag in between on Wednesday
After facing a technical glitch soon after taking off, a Go First flight from Mumbai to Goa was turned back and landed safely on its take off destination on Wednesday.
"Go First flight G8 371 from Mumbai to Goa did an air turnback due to technical reasons," said Go First Spokesperson.
Later, the aircraft carrying 181 passengers was changed and then departed at 8:15 pm. After this, the airline company regretted the inconvenience and delay in travelling caused to the passengers. In a public statement issued by the company it stated that the safety of the passengers is of company's utmost priority and regretted for the inconvenience caused due to the incident.
"At Go First safety of its passengers and crew is of paramount importance. The airline sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers," added Go First spokesperson.
The domestic carrier recently announced to increase the frequency of weekly flights to India's key destinations like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, from Goa's brand new international airport, Mopa.
The company announced to operate 42 direct flights per week from the destinations.
Domestic carrier Go First on Friday said it will operate 42 direct flights per week, connecting Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru from the new international airport at Mopa in North Goa.
The airline company's first air flight will take off to the new airport on 5 January in morning from Bengaluru airport.
The airline company has already been facing multiple challenges to its operation and the recent incident might make the road ahead tougher for the company. Its air flights have become infamous of flight delays and other issues. The company has also performed poorly in its On time Performance (OTP).
Last month, the Indian airlines received an additional ₹400 crore assistance under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS).
After receiving funds under the scheme, the company procured Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines that power its A320 fleet. Due to the shortage of the engines, the airline was unable to operate its more than 20 such A320 planes.
(With agency inputs)
