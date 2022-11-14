Go First flights continue to be late; airline aims for better punctuality

It has been a peculiar performance of Go First in the punctuality meter over the last five years. Since 2018, the airline has been the most punctual airline for 17 out of 55 months, as per the monthly data from DGCA with an average monthly on-time performance of 83.3%. However, its best phase in time-keeping was recorded since September 2018 until November 2019 when it was the most punctual airline for a consecutive period of 15 months. The other two times when the airline has been most punctual in the last five years was in April 2019 and January 2022. In fact, in 2022, the position of Go First has shifted from being the most punctual in January 2022 to the least punctual in September 2022. The airline had a market share of 7.9% and an on-time performance of 63.1%, as per September data from DGCA.