Go First flights may remain suspended till 15 May

New Delhi: Bankrupt airline Go First will likely keep flight operations suspended till 15 May, two people aware of the development told Mint.
“We have heard from the office that the cancellation of flights may continue till around 15 May. There is no further clarity on when the flight operations will resume," one of the people cited above said.
The Wadia Group-backed airline voluntarily filed for bankruptcy on 2 May at the Delhi bench of National Company Law Tribunal, citing issues with aircraft engines made by Pratt & Whitney. Consequently, the airline suspended flights scheduled for 3-5 May.
“The airline has given us no clarity on whether we need to go to office. In fact, it has been conveyed to us informally that for now, we are not required to go to office. There is no clarity on our April salaries as well as we were paid salaries for March in the last week of April," another person at the company said on condition of anonymity.
Go First had not responded to queries sent by Mint till the time of publishing.
The Mumbai-based airline has had to ground more than half its fleet of 54 aircraft due to “ever-increasing" issues with its aircraft engines.
The percentage of grounded aircraft due to Pratt & Whitney’s faulty engines has grown to 50% in December 2022 from 7% in December 2019, the airline added.
The airline said it had filed an arbitration in a Singapore court and sought compensation of approximately ₹8,000 crore from Pratt & Whitney.
The airline added that some lessors have repossessed aircraft, drew down letters of credit, and notified aircraft withdrawal.
Go First is the second airline in the last five years to file for insolvency in India after Jet Airways. Full-service carrier Jet Airways, which ceased operations in April 2019, is yet to return to the skies despite exiting insolvency proceedings.