Go First, earlier known as GoAir, will start flight connecting three Indian cities - Mumbai , Kochi and Kannur - to Doha in Qatar from Thursday. The return fares for the flights will begin at ₹26,666.

Go First will operate four direct flights in a week between Mumbai and Doha, the carrier said in a statement. Meanwhile, passengers can fly twice a week on the Kochi-Doha-Kochi and Kannur-Doha-Kannur routes.

The airline is offering inaugural return fares on the flights to Doha. The Mumbai-Doha-Mumbai flights will start at 26,666, while the Kochi-Doha-Kochi flights will begin at ₹37,118. Tickets for the Kannur-Doha-Kannur flights have ₹32,332.

"I believe that our operations in the Gulf region have received an exceptional response and the launch of the Doha sector is in line with our growth plans," said Kaushik Khona, CEO, Go First.

"Qatar and India have always shared a special bond that is built on friendship, business and diplomacy," he noted.

India had suspended scheduled international passenger flights on March 23, 2020, in view of the coronavirus pandemic. On July 30, the ban was extended till August 31 this year.

However, special international passenger flights have been operating from India under air bubble arrangements formed with 28 countries, including Qatar, since July last year.

Go First has noted that negative RT-PCR tests, with results issued 72 hours from arrival, are mandatory for travelling to Doha. Registration on www.ehteraz.gov.qa portal for approval from Doha's Ministry of Public Health is mandatory too.

Passengers need to have confirmed hotel reservation for the visit. Only those full vaccinated with Ministry of Health approved vaccines, who received the second dose 14 days ago, will be allowed to travel to Doha.

