Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Go First flights to connect Doha with three Indian cities. See details

Go First flights to connect Doha with three Indian cities. See details

Premium
Go First, previously known as GoAir will launch flights to Doha from three Indian cities
1 min read . 08:18 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

Go First will operate direct flights four times a week between Mumbai and Doha while passengers can avail flights twice a week on Kochi-Doha-Kochi and Kannur-Doha-Kannur routes

Go First, earlier known as GoAir, will start flight connecting three Indian cities - Mumbai, Kochi and Kannur - to Doha in Qatar from Thursday. The return fares for the flights will begin at 26,666.

Go First, earlier known as GoAir, will start flight connecting three Indian cities - Mumbai, Kochi and Kannur - to Doha in Qatar from Thursday. The return fares for the flights will begin at 26,666.

Go First will operate four direct flights in a week between Mumbai and Doha, the carrier said in a statement. Meanwhile, passengers can fly twice a week on the Kochi-Doha-Kochi and Kannur-Doha-Kannur routes.

Go First will operate four direct flights in a week between Mumbai and Doha, the carrier said in a statement. Meanwhile, passengers can fly twice a week on the Kochi-Doha-Kochi and Kannur-Doha-Kannur routes.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The airline is offering inaugural return fares on the flights to Doha. The Mumbai-Doha-Mumbai flights will start at 26,666, while the Kochi-Doha-Kochi flights will begin at 37,118. Tickets for the Kannur-Doha-Kannur flights have 32,332.

"I believe that our operations in the Gulf region have received an exceptional response and the launch of the Doha sector is in line with our growth plans," said Kaushik Khona, CEO, Go First.

"Qatar and India have always shared a special bond that is built on friendship, business and diplomacy," he noted.

India had suspended scheduled international passenger flights on March 23, 2020, in view of the coronavirus pandemic. On July 30, the ban was extended till August 31 this year.

However, special international passenger flights have been operating from India under air bubble arrangements formed with 28 countries, including Qatar, since July last year.

Go First has noted that negative RT-PCR tests, with results issued 72 hours from arrival, are mandatory for travelling to Doha. Registration on www.ehteraz.gov.qa portal for approval from Doha's Ministry of Public Health is mandatory too.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Crackdown on GST evasion has helped increase tax revenue

Premium

Balaji Amines shares hit record high on robust quarterly results

Premium

Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh lead recovery among major states

Premium

Equity investments may not be the solution for all your ...

Passengers need to have confirmed hotel reservation for the visit. Only those full vaccinated with Ministry of Health approved vaccines, who received the second dose 14 days ago, will be allowed to travel to Doha.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!