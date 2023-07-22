comScore
Go First gets claims worth ₹23,777 crore from creditors upon receiving multiple queries on EOIs from potential bidders

 2 min read 22 Jul 2023, 11:58 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Go Airlines (India) Ltd, which is currently undergoing an insolvency process, has received claims worth ₹23,777 crore from operational and financial creditors.

FILE PHOTO: The tail fins of Go First airline, formerly known as GoAir, passenger aircrafts are seen parked on the tarmac at the airport in New Delhi, India, May 11, 2023. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo)Premium
Go Airlines (India) Ltd has received claims totaling 23,777 crore ($2.9 billion) from both operational and financial creditors as part of its ongoing insolvency process, according to two banking sources who spoke to Reuters.

This procedure follows the requirements set by Indian law, granting every creditor the right to seek payment and remedy by submitting claims when a company faces bankruptcy. Subsequently, the resolution professional is responsible for verifying the authenticity of these filed claims.

Claims from the lenders are around 5,000 crore while lessors' claims amount to 18,000 crore so far, Reuters cited a banker with a state-run bank, who has exposure to Go Airlines, as saying. The comment was made after a meeting of the committee of creditors on July 21.

The resolution professional overseeing Go Airlines is yet to authenticate the validity of the claims and did not promptly respond to a request for comment from Reuters via email.

Go Airlines, which managed the operations of Go First carrier, sought bankruptcy protection in May, attributing the grounding of approximately half of its 54 Airbus A320neos to "faulty" Pratt & Whitney engines.

The Raytheon-owned engine maker has said the claims are without merit.

Earlier in July, the company extended an invitation to investors to express their interest in the company through a court-appointed administrator. Investors have until August 9 to submit their expressions of interest (EOI).

"The airline has received 40 queries on EOIs from potential bidders, but no formal submissions have been made as yet," the second banker said.

The bankers declined to reveal their identities as they lacked authorisation to interact with the media.

On July 21, India's aviation regulator said Go Airlines could resume operations if it can meet certain conditions, including getting interim funding and approval of its flight schedule.

The resolution professional is waiting for banks to disburse funds for which in-principal approval was given last month to resume operations, the banker said.

(With Reuters inputs)

