Go First gets claims worth ₹23,777 crore from creditors upon receiving multiple queries on EOIs from potential bidders2 min read 22 Jul 2023, 11:58 AM IST
Go Airlines (India) Ltd, which is currently undergoing an insolvency process, has received claims worth ₹23,777 crore from operational and financial creditors.
Go Airlines (India) Ltd has received claims totaling ₹23,777 crore ($2.9 billion) from both operational and financial creditors as part of its ongoing insolvency process, according to two banking sources who spoke to Reuters.
