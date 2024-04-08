Go First gets lifeline as NCLT extends moratorium, again
The extension was granted after the court was informed that two resolution plans were being finalized. The tribunal has instructed the Go First's resolution professional to complete the process within the extended period
NEW DELHI : In an attempt to revive bankrupt airline Go First, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday approved another 60-day extension for its moratorium, aiming to give the airline additional time to finalize its corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP).