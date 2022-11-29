Domestic airline Go First has received an additional ₹400 crore under a government scheme, the official said, adding that it further expects to operate more planes once it gets 16 new P&W engines in the coming weeks, according to the news agency PTI.

The airline is also grappling with flight delays and rescheduling of departure timings as many aircraft remain non-operational. The no-frills carrier has at least 25 planes on the ground, mainly due to the non-availability of Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines that power its A320 fleet.

"The airlines availed an additional ₹400 crore under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) this month," the government official was quoted by PTI.

Go First can take up to ₹1,500 under the scheme, however, it has availed at least a total of ₹800 crore so far. The company's spokesperson said that 25-26 planes are on the ground and currently, 32 aircraft are operational.

"The airline is in active discussions with P&W and expects to get 16 engines in the coming weeks. This will help in operating more aircraft," the spokesperson added.

Currently, the carrier's fleet has A320 Neos and Ceos. In September and October, it has taken delivery of one A320 neo each. One more such plane would be coming this month and another one in December. The airline has placed orders for 144 planes with Airbus, PTI reported.

Speaking about flight delays, a Go First spokesperson said that maximum efforts are being made to minimize cancellations while there are delays. Many passengers have taken to social media to express their grievances over flight delays and cancellations by the airline.

A senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it has regulations in place to deal with delays and cancellations, and that will be strictly enforced.

"In case, an airline is not honoring the regulations, we will step in and shall ensure redressal," the official told PTI.

In October, the carrier's market share declined to 7 percent while the OTP was 60.7 percent. Last month, it carried 8.02 lakh passengers, as per official data. The company had a market share of 7.9 percent in September.

The government official quoted earlier said the ECLGS has helped Go First and SpiceJet in addressing their financial problems.

(With PTI inputs)