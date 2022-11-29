Go First gets ₹400 cr under govt scheme, here's what it expects further1 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 12:10 PM IST
Go First is grappling with flight delays and rescheduling of departure timings as many aircraft remain non operational.
Domestic airline Go First has received an additional ₹400 crore under a government scheme, the official said, adding that it further expects to operate more planes once it gets 16 new P&W engines in the coming weeks, according to the news agency PTI.