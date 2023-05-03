Go First grounding is boon for rivals, bane for travellers3 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 12:34 AM IST
IndiGo and Air India are being seen as the main beneficiaries of the suspension of operations by Go First
New Delhi: The suspension of Go First’s flight operations has inconvenienced thousands of travellers but has also opened a window of opportunity for rivals who are swiftly ramping up capacity to capitalize on the sudden reduction of available flights in the Indian aviation market.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×