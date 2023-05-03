New Delhi: The suspension of Go First’s flight operations has inconvenienced thousands of travellers but has also opened a window of opportunity for rivals who are swiftly ramping up capacity to capitalize on the sudden reduction of available flights in the Indian aviation market.

With nearly 30 aircraft now out of commission, industry experts expect a slight uptick in already high airfares in the short term. However, the setback for Go First has turned out to be a boon for rival domestic airlines which are poised to reap the benefits of higher revenues and yields by expanding their capacity.

The Wadia Group airline voluntarily filed for insolvency resolution on 2 May and suspended operations, citing persistent technical issues with the Pratt & Whitney engines that power its 49 Airbus A320neo aircraft out of the total fleet of 54 aircraft. The airline said that the delivery of defective engines and the delay in repairing unserviceable engines caused a setback of ₹10,800 crore for the airline.

View Full Image Graphic: Mint

SpiceJet, which has struggled with a grounded fleet of over 30 aircraft, promptly announced plans to revive 25 of these planes out of its total fleet size of 61 in time for the summer peak travel season. The move is expected to bolster its position in the Indian market, where it has ceded share due to financial troubles triggered by the grounding of planes during the pandemic and thereafter because of snags.

“We are meticulously working towards a return to service of our grounded fleet back in the air soon. The majority of the ECLGS (Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme for pandemic-hit businesses) funding received by the airline would be utilized for the same, which will help us capitalize and make the most of the upcoming peak travel season," said Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director of SpiceJet.

Travel websites have also seen the deployment of additional flights by India’s largest airline IndiGo on some routes where Go First was one of the major carriers.

“Certain routes will have an impact in pricing. The fares on routes such as Delhi-Leh, Delhi-Bagdogra, Delhi-Srinagar, Mumbai-Goa, and flights to Port Blair may see a significant uptick as Go First had a strong presence on these routes with 5-6 flights a day," a senior executive at a low-cost airline said, requesting anonymity.

The ad-hoc distribution of slots at high-demand airports with limited capacity can also benefit some airlines in the interim for increased market share. Such a scenario is not new to the Indian aviation market. In 2019, the suspension of Jet Airways, which had a 13.6% share as of January 2019, led to a rise in the market share of all other players, with SpiceJet and IndiGo being the lead beneficiaries.

The market share of SpiceJet increased to 16.5% in December 2019 from 13.3% in January 2019, that of IndiGo rose to 47.5% from 42.5%, Go First saw an increase to 10.2% from 8.7%, and Vistara’s share spiked to 6.1% from 3.8% in the domestic aviation market.

“IndiGo and Air India were seen as the main beneficiaries of the suspension of flights by Go First. IndiGo has been extending leases on older planes and taking deliveries, albeit at a slower pace, while Air India is also looking to get a higher market share with group airlines. SpiceJet has also spotted the opportunity and revived plans to activate fleet," an executive at an airline said, also requesting anonymity.

Go First carried around 970,000 passengers a month this year, data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation showed. This translated to over 30,000 daily passengers.

“Overall, while this may benefit the business of some airlines, this is not good for passengers and the industry...We needed more aircraft into the system and passengers," a senior government official said, declining to be named.