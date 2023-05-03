MUMBAI : Lenders to Go Airlines (India) Ltd will meet on Thursday to craft a plan to handle the potential resolution process, two bankers aware of the development said, even as they remain displeased that the airline filed for bankruptcy without informing them first.

“The meeting was supposed to happen on Wednesday, but representatives from Bank of Baroda (one of the lenders) were not available and so, it had to be deferred," one of the two bankers said on the condition of anonymity.

Executives from these banks’ corporate loan departments have informally discussed the issue among themselves ever since the news broke on Tuesday evening.

According to a 19 January report by Acuite Ratings and Research Ltd, lenders to Go Airlines include Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, IDBI Bank and Deutsche Bank. However, Axis Bank has clarified in a regulatory filing that it has no exposure to the airline.

Central Bank of India said on Wednesday that its exposure to Go Airlines was at ₹1,305 crore as on 31 March, and an additional ₹682 crore was sanctioned under the ECLGS scheme. The bank said its exposure is 0.91% of its total advances as of 31 March.

Though not entirely surprised by Go Airlines’ move, bankers said they are unhappy the airline did not keep them in the loop about such a step. In fact, bankers are miffed that even after issues related to the company’s engine troubles were discussed in consortium meetings, it never hinted at plans for an insolvency filing.

“The company has been making regular repayments, and we are not sure why they took this step," the second banker said.

A third banker said he believes that Go Airlines might be trying to bring its troubles to the attention of the government, hoping it intervenes. As per the Acuite Ratings report, the company owes banks ₹5,600 crore, including loans, and non-fund instruments like letters of credit.

According to the second banker, the company has already received assistance under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS). News agency PTI had reported in November that Go Airlines received ₹400 crore in loans under the scheme and could seek another ₹600 crore.

On Tuesday, the airline announced its decision to approach the insolvency tribunal. But bankers are in a spot because a company that has been repaying on time will not come under a moratorium once admitted by the National Company Law Tribunal.

According to Ajay Shaw, partner at law firm DSK Legal, one of the reasons why corporate debtors use Section 10 of IBC is to protect their cash flows from getting utilized in interest and other repayments.

“Once admitted, repayments like bank loans would stop as part of the moratorium imposed by the tribunal. These repayments would be made later as part of the insolvency resolution process after creditors submit their claims and a successful resolution applicant is found," said Shaw.