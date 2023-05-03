Go First insolvency: Banks to meet today2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 12:09 AM IST
Bankers are unhappy that the airline did not keep them in the loop about its decision to approach NCLT
MUMBAI : Lenders to Go Airlines (India) Ltd will meet on Thursday to craft a plan to handle the potential resolution process, two bankers aware of the development said, even as they remain displeased that the airline filed for bankruptcy without informing them first.
