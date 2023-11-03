comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 03 2023 15:29:59
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 117.45 -0.59%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 646.95 1.59%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 579 1.24%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,485.45 0.58%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,318 -0.08%
Business News/ Companies / News/  Go First Insolvency: Carrier faces bleak future as lenders assess fund infusion plans
Back Back

Go First Insolvency: Carrier faces bleak future as lenders assess fund infusion plans

 Livemint

The DGCA told Delhi HC the recent directive exempting aviation leases from the bankruptcy moratorium should be applicable even to companies undergoing insolvency proceedings. This significantly diminishes the likelihood of the airline's revival

Go first airlines (Representative Photo) (HT_PRINT)Premium
Go first airlines (Representative Photo) (HT_PRINT)

Lenders to the financially troubled Go First are set to convene on Monday, November 6, to evaluate a previous fund-infusion proposal for the grounded carrier, which grapples with outstanding payments of approximately 6,500 crore, as per a report by The Economic Times.

Regulatory clearance for lessors to repossess leased aircraft has made it impractical for banks to commit fresh capital in the maiden instance of voluntary bankruptcy in Indian aviation, it said.

Also Read: Go First Lessors Demand Aircraft Deregistration Post Bankruptcy Code Changes

DGCA's Ruling Dealt a Severe Blow

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) informed the Delhi High Court via an affidavit that the recent directive exempting aviation leases from the bankruptcy moratorium should be applicable even to companies undergoing insolvency proceedings. This significantly diminishes the likelihood of the airline's revival, potentially causing a loss of 6,500 crore to creditors, the report said.

Bankers thus voiced concerns that if lessors are allowed to reclaim aircraft, it would render the airline's revival virtually impossible. "It seems as though Go First's fate is sealed. With the DGCA's stance, restarting operations appears highly unlikely, as the aircraft will likely be repossessed. While lenders maintain that this new law cannot have a retrospective application, the protracted legal proceedings make a resolution nearly unattainable.," a stakeholder told the paper.

Also Read | Go First case: Govt may clarify on amendments in IBC on leased aircraft

Decision Awaited

Central Bank of India and Bank of Baroda hold the top two positions among the airline's creditors, with dues amounting to 1,987 crore and 1,430 crore, respectively, the report said.

Although the DGCA's affidavit endorses the application of the notification exempting aviation leases from the moratorium to Go First, it places the onus on the High Court to determine the case's course.

Banks have contested the claims of aircraft and engine lessors of the defunct airline, arguing that a bankruptcy moratorium does not permit lessors to assume control of assets undergoing resolution.

"The DGCA's decision aligns with international law and the Cape Town Convention. Nevertheless, for banks, this appears to be an uphill battle. They can contest it in the HC and may also find favor with the NCLT, which is concurrently reviewing this case, but it is undeniably a substantial setback to the resolution process," Bishwajit Dubey, SC counsel and an expert in bankruptcy laws told ET.

Also Read: Go First cancels all flights until 30 November, cites operational reasons

Limited Interest

Last month, it was reported that Naveen Jindal, the promoter of Jindal Steel and Power, is the sole expression of interest (EoI) that met the financial criteria to bid for Go First. Two other potential bidders failed to meet the lenders' financial parameters.

Bankers emphasized that if the aircraft does not remain with the airline, the company's survival prospects are bleak.

"Lending to an aviation company is fraught with risk, as the primary assets of most airlines are leased, not owned by the company. This risk has materialized in the past with Kingfisher and Jet Airways, and now with Go First. It appears that Go First is heading towards liquidation," one source said.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 03 Nov 2023, 02:29 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App