Go First Insolvency: Carrier faces bleak future as lenders assess fund infusion plans
The DGCA told Delhi HC the recent directive exempting aviation leases from the bankruptcy moratorium should be applicable even to companies undergoing insolvency proceedings. This significantly diminishes the likelihood of the airline's revival
Lenders to the financially troubled Go First are set to convene on Monday, November 6, to evaluate a previous fund-infusion proposal for the grounded carrier, which grapples with outstanding payments of approximately ₹6,500 crore, as per a report by The Economic Times.