Go First Insolvency: Flights suspended till May 30, full refund soon2 min read 27 May 2023, 07:49 AM IST
Go First's announcement comes a day after aviation watchdog DGCA asked the cash-strapped airline to submit a comprehensive plan for the revival of its operations, including details about the availability of operational planes and pilots, within 30 days.
Domestic airline Go First on Friday announced that all their flights remain suspended till May 30. Go First had on 2 May filed for involuntary insolvency and announced the suspension of its flights, which was initially for two days.
