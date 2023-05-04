Go First insolvency: Pilots rush to Air India's jobs drive2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 09:37 PM IST
Go First's announcement on Tuesday that it had filed for bankruptcy as demand for post-pandemic air travel in the world's most populous country boomed came as a shock to many employees.
Dozens of pilots, many from crisis-hit Go First, flocked to a Tata group hotel near Delhi on Thursday for walk-in interviews with the conglomerate's Air India airline.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×