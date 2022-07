Low cost carrier, Go First is offering a special monsoon discount with fares starting as cheap as ₹1,499 for the travel period till March 31, 2023. The offer is available across all channels, and tickets during the sale period will be available on a first-come-first basis. The offer is applicable only to domestic travel. Under the offer, booking has already begun from July 7 and will be available till July 10, 2022. The travel period is from July 26 this year to March 31, 2023.

"Presenting the Go First Monsoon Sale, irresistible fares to make your next getaway a memorable one. Experience the best of domestic travel with special fares as low as Rs1,499," the airline said on its website.

Fares starting at Rs. 1,499 onwards!



Don't let the monsoon dampen your travel plans, grab #GOFIRST 's monsoon discount offer right away!

Booking period: July 7th-10th, 2022 only.

Travel period: July 26th, 2022 - March 31st, 2023.



Book now: https://t.co/lpFpoLWKiV pic.twitter.com/zPn8fYdhtm — GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) July 7, 2022

Notably, offer valid across selective fare types and fare products. Also, the tickets are non-transferable.

Under the terms and conditions of the special offer, Go First stated that there is a standard baggage allowance. Any additional baggage allowance will be charged as per the normal baggage policy.

An air passenger cannot club this monsoon offer with other ongoing or any new promotional offers. Seats are subject to availability and at the discretion of Go First.

Further, the offer is not available for Group discounts and Infant booking. It is also not valid on previously purchased tickets.

Also, the offer will be discounted on base fare only and not valid for any form of cashback.

Go First is not responsible for any delay or cancellation for any reasons beyond its control, it said on the website.

Recently, Go First has launched a Tue-Wed flying offer where passengers could avail of various offers for traveling on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Under this offer, the airline gives free meals, free seat selection, unlimited rescheduling, and complimentary food and confectionery hamper worth ₹1000 for a couple and ₹2000 for a group of 4 traveling on the same PNR. The booking started on June 2 and will continue till September 25, 2022. The travel period is from June 7 to September 28 this year.

In May 2022, Go First's passenger load factor (PLF) jumped to 86.5 compared to the previous month's 80.3. The airline recorded a cancellation rate of 0.7%, one of the lowest in the industry. As of May 2022, the airline's market share is at 10.6% in the sector.