Go First launches special monsoon offer with fares starting at 1,499

Low cost carrier, Go First is offering a special monsoon discount with fares starting as cheap as ₹1,499 for the travel period till March 31, 2023. The offer is available across all channels, and tickets during the sale period will be available on a first-come-first basis. The offer is applicable only to domestic travel. Under the offer, booking has already begun from July 7 and will be available till July 10, 2022. The travel period is from July 26 this year to March 31, 2023.

