Go First launches special monsoon offer with fares starting at 1,499

The offer is available across all channels, and tickets during the sale period will be available on a first-come-first basis. The offer is applicable only to domestic travel.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Low cost carrier, Go First is offering a special monsoon discount with fares starting as cheap as ₹1,499 for the travel period till March 31, 2023. The offer is available across all channels, and tickets during the sale period will be available on a first-come-first basis. The offer is applicable only to domestic travel. Under the offer, booking has already begun from July 7 and will be available till July 10, 2022. The travel period is from July 26 this year to March 31, 2023.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Low cost carrier, Go First is offering a special monsoon discount with fares starting as cheap as ₹1,499 for the travel period till March 31, 2023. The offer is available across all channels, and tickets during the sale period will be available on a first-come-first basis. The offer is applicable only to domestic travel. Under the offer, booking has already begun from July 7 and will be available till July 10, 2022. The travel period is from July 26 this year to March 31, 2023.
"Presenting the Go First Monsoon Sale, irresistible fares to make your next getaway a memorable one. Experience the best of domestic travel with special fares as low as Rs1,499," the airline said on its website.
"Presenting the Go First Monsoon Sale, irresistible fares to make your next getaway a memorable one. Experience the best of domestic travel with special fares as low as Rs1,499," the airline said on its website.
Notably, offer valid across selective fare types and fare products. Also, the tickets are non-transferable.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Under the terms and conditions of the special offer, Go First stated that there is a standard baggage allowance. Any additional baggage allowance will be charged as per the normal baggage policy.
An air passenger cannot club this monsoon offer with other ongoing or any new promotional offers. Seats are subject to availability and at the discretion of Go First.
Further, the offer is not available for Group discounts and Infant booking. It is also not valid on previously purchased tickets.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Also, the offer will be discounted on base fare only and not valid for any form of cashback.
Go First is not responsible for any delay or cancellation for any reasons beyond its control, it said on the website.
Recently, Go First has launched a Tue-Wed flying offer where passengers could avail of various offers for traveling on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Under this offer, the airline gives free meals, free seat selection, unlimited rescheduling, and complimentary food and confectionery hamper worth ₹1000 for a couple and ₹2000 for a group of 4 traveling on the same PNR. The booking started on June 2 and will continue till September 25, 2022. The travel period is from June 7 to September 28 this year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In May 2022, Go First's passenger load factor (PLF) jumped to 86.5 compared to the previous month's 80.3. The airline recorded a cancellation rate of 0.7%, one of the lowest in the industry. As of May 2022, the airline's market share is at 10.6% in the sector.