Go First: Legal experts say can withdraw proposal till CoC is formed, as CEO insists ‘promoters committed’

“If the application has not yet been admitted by NCLT, then the petitioner is free to withdraw the same anytime. Even if the petition is admitted but a committee of creditors has not yet been formed, the IBC application can still be withdrawn by the applicant by approaching the NCLT. However, if the COC has been formed already, then withdrawal of such application will need consent of 90% of financial creditors. Withdrawing the IBC application doesn’t happen very often unless the creditors and the debtor company have entered into any settlement or there is a potential investor or buyer to support the proposal put up by the company," said Ashish Pyasi Associate Partner at Dhir and Dhir Associates.

