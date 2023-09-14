Go First lenders jittery on interim finance5 min read 14 Sep 2023, 12:06 AM IST
The planned interim financing was meant to help Go First meet basic working capital requirements and resume flights with 15-20 aircraft so it generates cash to repay dues.
MUMBAI : Lenders to Go First have turned wary of extending more loans to help the grounded airline return to skies, two people aware of the matter said, given the protracted legal battle between the company’s lessors and the resolution professional. The banks had agreed to grant an interim financing of ₹600-700 crore to help the low-cost airline take off with a lean fleet and stay afloat.