Go First lenders set up committee of creditors, appoint Shailendra Ajmera as resolution professional: Report2 min read 09 Jun 2023, 11:06 PM IST
Lenders of low-cost carrier Go First have established a Committee of Creditors and have appointed Shailendra Ajmera as a resolution professional in the airline's insolvency case. The CoC will consider a revival plan for the airline and submit proposals to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
Lenders of low-cost carrier Go First are said to have set up a Committee of Creditors (CoC) alongside a discussion with the airline's executives over the various ways that could be taken up for the insolvency proceeding further. Meanwhile, another report said, the lenders have appointed Shailendra Ajmera as a resolution professional (RP) in the matter.
