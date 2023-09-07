Go First lesser seeks ‘robbed’ parts replacement, round the clock security after parts went missing from grounded planes1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 06:46 AM IST
Ireland-based lessor ACG Aircraft Leasing has requested that India's bankrupt Go First airline replace missing parts from its leased jets and allow round-the-clock security to guard grounded aircraft
Days after critical parts of Go First's grounded aircraft went missing, lessor ACG has appealed for the replacement of ‘robbed’ parts and round-the-clock security of grounded aircraft.
