Days after critical parts of Go First's grounded aircraft went missing, lessor ACG has appealed for the replacement of ‘robbed’ parts and round-the-clock security of grounded aircraft.

The Ireland-based lessor,ACG has filed a plea at the Delhi High Court in the matter, reported Reuters. The lessor had applied for a plea asking for the deployment of a security and for the replacement of the missing parts of planes. ACG Aircraft Leasing found critical parts, including fan blades and escape slides, missing from at least two of the four planes it has leased to Go First.

Since May, Go First has been locked in legal disputes with many of its foreign lessors since being granted bankruptcy protection in India in May. Due to bankruptcy protection its assets were frozed prohibiting lessors from the recovery of their planes. Due to this, more than 50 Airbus planes leased to Go First were grounded.

But plane parts went missing, ACG said, and lessors have so far unsuccessfully argued in Indian courts to get their planes back despite raising fears about cannibalisation of aircraft.

Currently, lessors can only occasionally inspect Go planes. The lessor asked Go on Aug. 24 for a "robbery list", but Go in response said there were no court directions to provide such documentation, court papers shows.

In its latest plea, court papers show ACG has asked the Delhi judge to allow it to "contract 24 hour security for all its aircraft" and "to replace all components that were robbed from the aircraft."

It is also seeking recovery of an engine it alleges Go First has installed in another lessor's plane.

Go First, whose lessors also include Standard Chartered's Pembroke Aircraft Leasing, SMBC Aviation and BOC Aviation, did not respond to a request for comment.

The court is yet to pass an order on ACG's plea, and the case will next be heard on Sept. 13.

Planes are "akin to perishable goods" and if they are not preserved properly, "they disintegrate at a rapid pace, causing huge irreparable loss," ACG's 140-page filing states.

Go has previously said it aims to resume operations and raise investor funds, but the operations remain grounded.

The world's second-largest aircraft lessor, SMBC, warned in May that India's decision to block leasing firms from reclaiming Go planes would jolt the market and spark a confidence crisis.

(With inputs from Reuters)