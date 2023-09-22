Go First lessor case: Delhi HC may pronounce final order soon2 min read 22 Sep 2023, 06:34 PM IST
Three lessors accused the resolution professional of Go First of not maintaining the lessor's assets.
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday concluded hearing in the plea moved by three aircraft lessors of the grounded Go First airline alleging inadequate aircraft maintenance. The final order in the case is expected in the first week of October.
