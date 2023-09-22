Go First lessor case: Delhi HC may pronounce final order soon

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday concluded hearing in the plea moved by three aircraft lessors of the grounded Go First airline alleging inadequate aircraft maintenance. The final order in the case is expected in the first week of October. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A single bench of the Delhi High Court led by Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju, reserved the order on the plea after concluding the hearing.

BOC Aviation (Ireland) Ltd, ACG Aircraft Leasing Ireland, and DAE 13 Ireland Designated Activity Co. submitted new applications after discovering their parked aircraft in poor condition during inspections.

All three lessors accused the resolution professional of Go First of not maintaining the lessor's assets. The RP argued against the maintainability of the plea, stating that it had already reached its finality in previous orders in the case.

According to RP, the single bench should not pass any directives because, according to the "doctrine of merger," its 5 July order had already merged with the 12 July division bench order of the high court, which was upheld and modified by the Supreme Court. Therefore, only a higher authority, like the division bench, can address these pleas.

BOC Aviation informed the court that their planes were in deplorable condition, with issues such as poor maintenance of landing gear and the main body. The planes were not only dirty, but they found the presence of algae during inspection due to accumulation of water as the planes were not covered during unusual rains. BOC said that it found scratches on the panels and the signs of subpar maintenance were evident.

BOC further claimed their aircraft were in long-term storage in Coonoor even before the moratorium, and the engines were removed as no flight had operated since December 2022, which is only adding to the deteriorating condition of their planes.

Meanwhile, DAE 13 Ireland Designated Activity Co, in its plea, accused Go First of not paying staff salaries in August, resulting in poor plane conditions, including a dirty fuselage and corrosion in various parts like brakes. They also claimed Go First withheld essential aircraft documents, hindering airworthiness inspections.

In a separate submission, ACG raised concerns over key components missing in the leased planes, such as fan blades, and urged Go Airline to replace all the missing parts immediately.

In an interim order passed in July, a single-judge bench of the court had permitted the lessors to inspect the grounded planes. The order was later upheld by a division bench of the High Court and subsequently by the Supreme Court.

Go First has filed for insolvency due to financial difficulties linked to Pratt and Whitney's faulty engines. The National Company Law Tribunal had accepted its plea on 10 May leading to the suspension of the airline's board.