Go First 's Ireland-based lessor ACG Aircraft Leasing has told the court that fan blades, escape slides, and several other critical parts are missing from at least two aircraft of the airline, according to media reports.

Reuters reported that ACG Aircraft informed the court of the missing parts as it seeks to recover the aircraft. After Go First went bankrupt and halted their operations in May 2023, several foreign lessors of India's budget airline have been locked in a legal dispute.

Go First has been granted bankruptcy protection in India. Bankruptcy froze its assets and has prohibited the recovery of more than 50 grounded Airbus planes, mentioned the Reuters report.

Foreign lessors have been arguing in court, albeit unsuccessfully, to recover their aircraft. The latest addition was a report of missing parts. Lessors are allowed only occasional inspection of Go First planes.

ACG submitted pictures and details to the Delhi High Court, listing missing parts from two Airbus A320 planes it inspected, the Reuters report mentioned. The images submitted by the lessor include captain's "side stick" used to fly the aircraft, a tiller that helps steer it while on the ground, engine fan blades that were "completely missing", a partly missing toilet seat and an escape slide, the report mentioned.

However, it remains unclear as to how the parts went missing.

The Ireland-based lessor is seeking to recover their planes by citing missing parts, however the Delhi HC is yet to take a decision on the same.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had on 18 August, allowed Engine Lease Finance BV to inspect their four engines leased to crisis-hit carrier Go First.

Earlier in its order, NCLT on July 26 held that aircraft and its engines are the sole essence of Go First's business, and if taken away, it would result in its "corporate death" leaving no scope for its resolution.

Go First's lessors also include Standard Chartered' s Pembroke Aircraft Leasing, SMBC Aviation, and BOC Aviation.

Go First has blamed its financial woes on problems with engines from Raytheon-owned Pratt & Whitney. The US engine maker has said the claims are "without merit".