Go First lessor claims engine fan blades ‘completely missing’ from aircraft: Report2 min read 27 Aug 2023, 09:05 PM IST
Ireland-based ACG Aircraft Leasing claims critical parts like captain's 'side stick', tiller, engine fan blades, toilet seat are missing from at least two Go First's aircraft amid the airline's bankruptcy dispute.
Go First's Ireland-based lessor ACG Aircraft Leasing has told the court that fan blades, escape slides, and several other critical parts are missing from at least two aircraft of the airline, according to media reports.
